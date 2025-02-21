Funny mix-up, Fan confuses Ajay Jadeja for Ravindra Jadeja

DUBAI: Former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja shared a hilarious airport incident where a child fan mistook him for Ravindra Jadeja, the current Indian all-rounder.

During a sports program, while speaking in a lighthearted tone, former Pakistani cricketer Waqar Younis called Ajay Jadeja a utility cricketer who had played at different numbers.

Ajay Jadeja responded by mentioning that today, Ravindra Jadeja is in the limelight, playing for India. He then shared an amusing incident that happened to him at the airport when a family asked for a photo, but the child seemed puzzled.

“At the airport, a man approached me and said his family wanted a picture with me. His wife was standing next to me, and his child seemed puzzled, pulling his mother’s clothes and asking, ‘Mummy, where is Jadeja?’” he said.

The child was pulling his mothers’s clothes, and asking “Mummy where is Jadeja?” he said.

Ajay joked that the child was looking for the “bearded Jadeja” (Ravindra Jadeja), not realizing that Ajay Jadeja was standing right in front of him!

Read More: Watch: Rohit Sharma gets irritated with Ravindra Jadeja

“Poor child didn’t realize I was Jadeja, but he actually wanted the bearded Jadeja,” Ajay Jadeja laughed.

During the same show, cricket legend Wasim Akram also shared a fan encounter of his own. He recalled a time when a man came to him with his three-year-old daughter. The man told Wasim that his daughter was a big fan and wanted a picture.

Wasim Akram was surprised, wondering how such a little girl could recognize him. So, he asked the father to take a picture with him instead. The man replied that he would show the picture to her when she grew up.

To this, Wasim Akram humorously remarked, “By then, we won’t be around!”