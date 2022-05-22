Funny wedding scene from drama goes viral

A funny wedding scene from an Indian serial is going viral across social media platforms.

The scene was from the Bengali-language serial Aye Tobe Sohochori.

The hilarious yet illogical scene sees a male character pushing the groom aside. He then applied the sindoor on the bride’s head before putting the garland on her without her permission.

How to marry ur crush 😍 pic.twitter.com/qlu4K9OuNV — Rofl_Baba (@aflatoon391) May 18, 2022

Netizens came up with all kinds of hilarious responses.

Naya din naya drama 😂😂😂😂 — Sampada Moghe Pandey (@SampadaMoghe) May 18, 2022

Forget everything! Just appreciate the discipline of the people around!!! Despite that some absurd, unexpected things were going on, they haven’t moved an inch!!! Only facial expressions 😂🤣 — Sadia Jameel (@SadiaJameel15) May 18, 2022

A social media user tried to come up with an explanation.

“Well the groom here is a married middle-aged man, and the bride is his student, who is pregnant with his baby and the bride manipulates the whole family and tortures them to get married to her professor who has a son of her age… Just because she hates the 1st wife of the professor.. and the 1st wife is the picture-perfect bohu of the house but is neglected by her husband and in-laws..Now plot twist to save the professor from this 2nd marriage.. his brother forcefully married the bride at the end moment..by sacrificing his happiness,” the netizen wrote.

It is pertinent to mention that it is not the only scene which has become the talk of the town for the right reasons.

A scene from Swaran Ghar sees the female lead putting the dupatta on her shoulder only for it to get stuck on the fans. It starts to choke her and other characters resort to different means to save her.

The male lead Ajit starts crying for help but does not show up. A female character tries to shut the fan down as the female lead was being choked out.

He then started biting the dupatta and successfully save her just when the fan got shut down.

