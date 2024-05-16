Furiosa director teases more Mad Max films

Furiosa director George Miller has teased more Mad Max films as he said that there were other stories to tell in the saga.

Responding to a question during a press talk on Thursday, the filmmaker said that there were other stories in the Mad Max universe, Deadline reported.

“We had to know the backstory of Furiosa and Max in the year before,” said Miller. “That was a tool for the cast and crew. We know the Max story from the year before. I’ll definitely wait to see how this [Furiosa] goes, before we even think about it.”

The latest movie Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is a prequel to 2015’s Fury Road that introduced Furiosa, portrayed by Charlize Theron.

The movie is considered one of the greatest action movies of all time and won six Oscars.

Actor Anya Taylor-Joy portrays the role of Furiosa in the upcoming movie while Chris Hemsworth plays the antagonist in the action film.

It is pertinent to mention that Furiosa is the fifth Mad Max movie made by George Miller in over 45 years.

A day earlier, the Anya Taylor-Joy-starring movie received a seven-minute standing ovation.

The script for Furiosa was written as part of the development process on Fury Road starring Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron.

Earlier in an interview, Anya Taylor-Joy revealed that she would spend months on the set without speaking any dialogue as director George Miller had given a small amount of lines to her character.

“I’ve never been more alone than making that movie. I don’t want to go too deep into it, but everything that I thought was going to be easy was hard,” she added.

The plotline of the movie shows Furiosa being kidnapped as a child and forced to plot her escape from the harem of a neo-Medieval despot.

Alyla Browne (‘Three Thousand Years of Longing’) portrays a child version of the heroine before Taylor-Joy takes over as a fearsome young adult warrior who is as adept behind the wheel as she is deadly with a rifle.