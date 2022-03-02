Actor Furqan Qureshi’s mother passes away 

Pakistani actor Furqan Qureshi’s mother passed away on Wednesday morning after her long battle with cancer.

Furqan took to Instagram on Wednesday morning to share the sad news of her mother’s demise after a prolonged illness.

“By the will of lord, my Mother left us for the better world peacefully at Fajr today. Please recite Surah e Fateha for her maghfirat,” read the note shared on the photo and video sharing application.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Furqan Qureshi (@furqankqureshi)

A number of users of the social site including his Showbiz pals flocked in the comments section to extend their condolences. Actors including Zoya Nasir, Nimra Khan, Fahad Sheikh, and Tooba Siddiqui reacted on the post and sent their prayers for the departed soul.

It is pertinent to mention that on Monday, on the account of Shab-e-Mairaj, the celeb made a request for prayers for his mother on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

“It is Shab-e-Miraaj in Pakistan tonight. Not sure if it is so in your respective regions too. Meant to humbly request each one of you to please especially pray for my mother’s relief and ease as she is suffering a great deal from 4th stage cancer and is in a lot of agony.”

Comments