Viral: Furry green snake found in Thailand creeps netizens

A new unseen species of snake found in Thailand has left the netizens baffled. The green furry snake has been called ‘alien’ and ‘mysterious’.

Footage of a furry green snake has gone viral over social media.

According to reports, the snake was found in a swamp in Sakhon Nakhon Thailand. Social media users, who were amazed after watching the strange snake have called it alien and mysterious as they were unable to identify it.

The video of the snake was uploaded over Youtube. The strange two-foot-long snake can be seen moving inside the vessel in the video. The thing that has amazed social media users the most is the green fur on the snake’s body because most species of snakes do not have hair on their bodies.

Many people have said that the fur over the snake’s body might not be hair but algae as it is a water snake. Another user claimed that it is just a normal snake wearing some kind of artificial skin.

