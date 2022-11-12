Further delay expected in next round of Pakistan IMF talks

ISLAMABAD: The talks between the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Pakistan could not begin from 15th of current month, quoting sources ARY News reported on Saturday.

Sources privy to the development said that the talks scheduled to begin in the third week of November will be further delayed and a new date will be fixed.

The IMF wants from Pakistan a complete compliance of the set targets before the next round of the dialogue, sources said.

“The country could not attain the targets of surplus from the provinces and the primary balance due to floods,’ sources said.

“The lender also wants an upward target of taxes revenue from the FBR,” according to sources.

State Minister for Finance Ayisha Ghous Pasha has said that the IMF was informed about hike in expenditures due to unprecedented flooding in the country.

“The emergency and available resources were utilized to tackle the flood situation,” state minister said. Pakistan will also demand additional funds from the IMF,” minister said.

The monetary fund has asked for a report with regard to the targets that could not be achieved due to floods, sources added.

