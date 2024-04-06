26.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, April 6, 2024
- Advertisement -
 

FWO official martyred during Karakoram Highway clearance operation

Laiq Ur Rehman
By Laiq Ur Rehman
|

TOP NEWS

Laiq Ur Rehman
Laiq Ur Rehman
Laiq-ur-Rehman is ARY News Special Correspondent on Defence and Military Affairs

A Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) official was martyred after receiving critical injuries during a landslide clearance operation in Chillas on Saturday while two other soldiers were injured, ARY News reported, citing Pakistan Army’s media wing.

“On 4 April 24, a landslide near Gonar Farm, Chillas had blocked Karakoram Highway for all types of traffic. In order to help the affected traffic and stranded people, a detachment of Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) headed by Naib Subedar Khalid and 2 x soldiers immediately reached the site and started the clearance,” the Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement.

During the clearance operation, another slide was triggered that critically injured the team conducting the clearance operation.

Naib Subedar Khalid succumbed to critical injuries and was martyred on April 6 while Sapper Waseem and Lance Naik Azmat are recovering from serious injuries, the ISPR stated.

“The nation is grateful for their service and dedication to assist people. Pakistan Army remains committed to serve the nation against all adversities,” it added.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.