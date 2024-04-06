FWO official martyred during Karakoram Highway clearance operation

A Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) official was martyred after receiving critical injuries during a landslide clearance operation in Chillas on Saturday while two other soldiers were injured, ARY News reported, citing Pakistan Army’s media wing.

“On 4 April 24, a landslide near Gonar Farm, Chillas had blocked Karakoram Highway for all types of traffic. In order to help the affected traffic and stranded people, a detachment of Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) headed by Naib Subedar Khalid and 2 x soldiers immediately reached the site and started the clearance,” the Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement.

During the clearance operation, another slide was triggered that critically injured the team conducting the clearance operation.

Naib Subedar Khalid succumbed to critical injuries and was martyred on April 6 while Sapper Waseem and Lance Naik Azmat are recovering from serious injuries, the ISPR stated.

“The nation is grateful for their service and dedication to assist people. Pakistan Army remains committed to serve the nation against all adversities,” it added.