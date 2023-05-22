G20 moot in IoK: Parliamentarians term it as question mark before world

ISLAMABAD: The Parliamentarians on Monday castigated the global community for its silence on India’s failed attempt to hold the G20 moot in the disputed territory of Srinagar of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and termed it as a question mark on its botched conscience.

Talking to APP, MNA Romina Khurshid Alam of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) said the foreign minister was leading the diplomacy on Kashmir Issue and all actions and policy decisions taken in this regard would be visible before the nation.

As a parliamentarian, she believed that the country should let India strengthen its ambitions rather than expose its nefarious designs in the region before the world.

“We should strengthen our own policies and keep apprising the world from time to time on India’s massive human rights violations and tyrannies unleashed on innocent Kashmiris,” Alam said.

She underlined that the country had reinforced its coalitions and should further boost its alliances in the region to support Kashmir Cause. “The day is not far when the region would unite and the Kashmir issue would be resolved,” she added.

Federal Minister for Overseas and Human Resource Development, Sajid Hussain Turi said the foreign minister was already in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

“We support the Kashmiris’ ideology and cause. Three countries have boycotted the G20 Summit in Srinagar which is a clear defeat of India,” he added.

He regretted that the country was not giving the proper message to India that the violence being unleashed on innocent Kashmiris and such unilateral decisions were not acceptable.

“India has failed due to the boycott of many members of the G20 which is a shame for India and the world has realized what India is doing in IIOJK,” he said.

Senator Bahramand Khan Tungi of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPPP) said Narendra Modi did an abortive attempt to hold G20 Summit but the foreign minister’s efforts on active diplomacy helped avert it as many major member countries abstained from registration for the moot.

The G20 summit failure in IIOJK would have a constructive role of the foreign minister and Modi would fail to play its role in the moot’s conduct, he said.

MNA, Nawabazada Iftakhar Khan Babar of PPPP said many countries like China, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), Egypt and Turkiye among others have refused to participate in the G20 Summit in Srinagar whereas those who were attending had limited their delegations.

He added that this was the great success of the foreign minister and the entire nation. The world got the message that India was isolated by the world community in its unilateral intervention in the IIOJK, he added.

Parliamentary Secretary for Railways, Kiran Imran Dar said Kashmir was equally dear to all Pakistanis like Kashmiris. “Pakistan took a stand against India at every forum and supported Kashmir cause. India failed despite holding G20 Summit and it was due to the sacrifices of the Kashmiris who shed their blood for their right to self-determination,” she added.

MNA, Nasir Khan Musazai of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said he demanded the UN that why it had neglected the disputed status of the IIOJK while participating in the G20 summit.

“The world human rights champions did not realize that they were going to a disputed land and two countries since 1948 fought wars on this issue. The powerful countries what they want it is just and those who are poor and weak or Muslim states are invaded under the garb of human rights violations and deny even just political rights,” he said.

MNA Moulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali of Muttahida Majlise-e-Amal Pakistan (MMAP) said the Jammat-i-Islami Pakistan (JI) condemned and opposed the G-20 Srinagar Summit. “We (JI) had submitted a resolution but were not tabled at the floor of the house as we were told that it had been postponed but it was not the case.”

The G20 IIOJK session was illegitimate and its condemnation was imperative, he added.

MNA, Dr Darshan of PML-N said the Indian act of G20 summit in IIOJK was based on their malicious intentions and he clearly condemned that Indian move in IIOJK.

“This is also part of the UN Resolutions and India could not hold it but they have opted it as a tool of harassment against Kashmiris.”