Gal Gadot welcomes fourth daughter with husband Jaron Varsano

‘Wonder Woman’ star Gal Gadot and her husband, Jaron Varsano have welcomed their fourth daughter, she announced in a social media post.

Israel-born Hollywood actor, model and pageant winner Gal Gadot has given birth to her fourth daughter recently, whom she and her husband, real estate developer Jaron Varsano, have named Ori.

“My sweet girl, welcome. The pregnancy was not easy and we made it through. You have brought so much light into our lives, living up to your name, Ori, which means ‘my light’ in Hebrew,” she wrote with the first picture of her newborn girl on Instagram, posted in the early hours of Thursday. “Our hearts are full of gratitude.”

Gadot added, “Welcome to the house of girls.. daddy is pretty cool too.”

Millions of her fans and Hollywood fellows liked the social media post and flocked to the comments sections to drop hearty wishes for the family and the newborn star kid.

Pertinent to note here that Ori is the fourth daughter of Gal and Jaron, and joins their three baby girls, Alma, 13, Maya, 7, and Daniella, 3.

The couple got married in 2008.

