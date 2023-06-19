Gal Gadot calls Alia Bhatt ‘perfect choice’ for ‘Heart of Stone’

Hollywood actress Gal Gadot spoke highly of her Bollywood counterpart Alia Bhatt by saying she was the perfect choice for their film ‘Heart of Stone‘.

Gal Gadot, speaking, in a media interaction at the Netflix’s Tudum 2023 event, said she has been a fan of Alia Bhatt before they worked together.

“I’ve been a fan of Alia from much before,” she said. “I’ve seen RRR. We were looking for someone who looks fresh, has the ability to portray layered characters, and could look beautiful. And Alia was the perfect choice.”

The ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi‘ star said it was special for her to work in the Netflix film.

She said, “It was a very special film in the first place to be a part of. I shot it at a very exciting time when I was feeling like it was a nice time for me to break into another language, into Hollywood as you say. But it was a lot of fun and I met a lot of interesting people.”

‘Heart of Stone‘ – which release on the OTT platform on August 11 this year – follows Rachel Stone (Gal Gadot), an intelligence operative that stands between her powerful global peacekeeping organization and the loss of its most valuable — and dangerous — asset.

Alia Bhatt essays Keya Dhawan and Jamie Dornan plays the male protagonist Parker.

The ‘Wonder Woman‘ actor has produced the film with its director Tom Harper. The producer panelists includes Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Julie Lynn and Jaron Varsano.

Steven Price, who composed the music for the Academy Award-winning film ‘Gravity‘ has provided the score.