Gal Gadot speaks up on ‘Snow White’ failure

Israeli actor Gal Gadot says the pressure from Hollywood to speak out against her country was one of the main reasons why Disney’s ‘Snow White’ tanked at the Box Office.

In her new interview with an Israeli TV channel, Gal Gadot addressed the Box Office failure of her last film, Disney’s live-action reimagining of the fairytale, ‘Snow White’, blaming the anti-Israel sentiments in the industry for playing the key role.

“I was sure this movie was going to be a huge hit. And then it happened,” Gadot, who played the Evil Queen in Disney’s live-action musical, said, in reference to the beginning of the Gaza war in October 2023. “And what followed, as you know, what happened a lot in various industries, including Hollywood, there’s pressure on celebrities to speak against Israel.”

“I can always explain and try to give context about what’s happening here, and I always do that. But, in the end, people make their own decisions,” she continued, adding that the actor was ‘disappointed’ with the box office failure of the title.

“That’s how it goes. You win some, you lose some,” she concluded.

Notably, the controversy-plagued ‘Snow White’, directed by Marc Webb and co-starring Gadot with Rachel Zegler, arrived in the theatres this March.

Besides the Box Office flop, the mega-budgeted adaptation was also named among the worst-ranked movies of all time by IMDb.