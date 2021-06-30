Gal Gadot welcomes third daughter with husband

Gal Gadot is now a mom to three daughters!

The Wonder Woman star announced the birth of her third child with husband Jaron Varsano in an Instagram post on Tuesday. Sharing a sweet photo of her family of five on one bed with her eldest daughter holding her newborn, Gadot wrote, “My sweet family. I couldn’t be more grateful and happy (and tired).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot)

She also shared that the couple has named their daughter Daniella. Gadot and Varsano are also parents to daughters Alma, 9, and Maya, 4.

“We are all so excited to welcome Daniella into our family. I’m sending all of you love and health. GG ♥️,” Gadot added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot)

The 36-year-old announced her third pregnancy earlier in March, also with an Instagram post with her family in the frame. “Here we go again,” she captioned the picture which showed Varsano with his hand on her belly.

Gadot also paid a sweet tribute to the father of her girls earlier this month on Father’s Day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot)

“We won the jackpot with you as the greatest dad in the world!” she penned. “You give our girls the perfect example of how a man should behave and the love and patience you show them is endless.”