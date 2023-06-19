Gal Gadot shares future plans after ‘Wonder Woman 3’ cancellation

Hollywood actress Gal Gadot feels empowered to work on other projects following the cancellation of her film ‘Wonder Woman 3‘.

Gal Gadot, talking about her future in the DC Extended Universe in an interview with Total Film magazine, said it is an incredible feeling to start and develop projects that she is passionate about.

“To me, starting and developing stories that I’m passionate about is an incredible thing,” the ‘Heart of Stone‘ star. “The fact that I don’t have to sit still at home and just wait for the next offer is something that makes me feel empowered. I enjoy doing it, it keeps me alive.”

The 38-year-old added, “I’m not only going to do my own projects, I’m going to work as an actress-for-hire still. But the fact that I can go ahead and tell the stories that I’m passionate about – from ideas that I conceived, or from ideas that I find fascinating from people that want to partner with us – it’s an incredible thing.”

It is pertinent to mention that ‘Wonder Woman 3‘ got canceled as it did not align with DC Studios’ new heads James Gunn and Peter Safran’s vision for the franchise’s future.

Gal Gadot made her debut as Diana Prince/Wonder Woman in ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice‘.

The actress returned to play the DC Comics superhero in her character’s standalone film ‘Wonder Woman‘ and then ‘Justice League‘ in the same year. She then played the role in ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League‘.

Gal Gadot essayed the character in ‘Wonder Woman‘ sequel ‘Wonder Woman 1984‘. She made uncredited appearances in ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods‘ and ‘The Flash‘.

She will play the protagonist Rachel Stone in the upcoming Netflix film ‘Heart of Stone‘. Her character is that of an intelligence operative, who stands between her powerful global peacekeeping organization and the loss of its most valuable — and dangerous — asset.

The actress shares the screen with Jamie Dornan and Bollywood star Alia Bhatt.