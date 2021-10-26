Gambat hospital refuses ambulance to carry eight-year-old’s body

KHAIRPUR: In yet another incident, a government hospital in Gambat refused an ambulance to a family who wanted to transport the body of their eight-year-old child, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the eight-year-old child was admitted to the Gambat Hospital three days back and after his death today, the family sought an ambulance to transfer the child to their native area.

“The hospital administration has denied providing the ambulance facility,” a member of the family said as they staged a protest at the Station Raod in Gambat. “We are poor people and are unable to hire a private vehicle to transport the body,” they said.

In 2019, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah placed the Medical Superintendent and civil surgeon/transport in-charge of the Civil Hospital, Murpurkhas under suspension for allegedly refusing ambulance service to a man for transporting the body of his son.

Ramesh Bheel had admitted his two-year-old son, Chetan to the Civil Hospital Mirpurkhas for treatment.

The child passed away and his father requested the hospital administration for the provision of an ambulance to transport his son’s body to his native village. The hospital administration allegedly refused to give him an ambulance.

Resultantly, Ramesh and his brother Kewal decided to transport the body of the child to their native village Asghar Dars on a motorcycle. They both died on the way to their village when a speeding mini-truck hit them on Mirpurkhas-Sindhri Road.

The chief minister took serious notice of the incident and immediately ordered the health secretary to conduct an inquiry into the matter.

The chief minister directed the health secretary to provide him hospital-wise ambulance service details, including on-road, off-road, facilities available in the ambulance and the mechanism to provide service to the people of the area.

