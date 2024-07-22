Gambhir backs Kohli, Rohit to play 2027 ODI World Cup

India’s new head coach, Gautam Gambhir, in his first press conference addressed the future of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Rohit and Kohli, the two stalwarts of Indian cricket, had announced their retirements from T20 internationals following India’s T20 World Cup win last month in the West Indies.

Speaking in his first press conference since replacing Rahul Dravid, Gambhir said the two stalwarts still had plenty to offer.

“I think they’ve shown what they can deliver on the big stage, whether it’s the T20 World Cup or the 50-over World Cup,” Gambhir told reporters.

“One thing I can be very clear of is that both those guys have a lot of cricket left in them. More importantly, with the Champions Trophy (in 2025) and a big tour of Australia (from November 2024), obviously they would be motivated enough.

“Then, hopefully, if they can keep their fitness, the 2027 World Cup as well. But this is a very personal decision. I can’t say how much cricket is left in them. Ultimately it’s up to the players. How much can they contribute to the team’s success.

“Ultimately, it’s the team that’s important. But looking at what Virat and Rohit can deliver, I think they still have a lot of cricket. They’re world class players and any team would want to have both of them for as long as possible.”