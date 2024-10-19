web analytics
Game has begun, they will again say ‘why I removed’: Rashid

Web Desk
By Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

RAWALPINDI: Former federal minister Sheikh Rashid has said that the game has started, they will say again, ‘why I was removed’.

Awami Muslim League leader was talking to media outside the anti-terrorism court here.

“I have already said over the constitutional amendments issue that ‘it is Samiullah and Kaleemullah contest’,” Sheikh Rashid said.

“I salute Maulana, he has a better and higher repute in the eyes of people,” political veteran said. “If anyone has enhanced his dignity and honour among the entire political class that person is Maulana Fazlur Rehman,” he said. “I will visit to meet him some day,” he added.

