‘GoT’ actor ‘expected people to not like’ the finale

‘Game of Thrones’ actor Jacob Anderson confessed that he had anticipated the sad fate of the finale ever since the filming of the season.

Actor Jacob Anderson joined the cast of the fantasy series ‘Game of Thrones’ in the third season as the Grey Worm and continued to reprise the character till the final season 8, which infamously left the legions disappointed to a point that at least two million of them signed a petition for a remake.

While the online backlash towards the final season of George R.R. Martin’s series is no secret, Anderson aka Grey Worm said he was anticipating the same and was not shocked about it.

Speaking at a recent interview, he confessed, “I didn’t have strong feelings about the finale.”

“I think everybody assumes that we all hated it. That’s not the case at all.”

He further recalled, “I remember when I first got the scripts for that final season, I was like, ‘There’s something kind of punk about this season. It feels risky’. And I feel like it was kind of fun.”

“I enjoyed it and it was fun to make. It was full on, but it was fun to make.”

Anderson continued to explain, “We were filming for 11 months in the snow and there were thousands and thousands of people worked so hard on [the final season]. And then for it to just, when it came out for people to just straight up be like, ‘You need to remake this. This is terrible. This is the worst thing ever.’ It was a little bit sad.”

“But to be honest, I expected people to not like it, even though I liked it. I thought people were going to be annoyed by things,” Anderson concluded.

About ‘Game of Thrones’, the series enjoyed a loyal fanbase for the seasons throughout, however, the final season did not keep up with it, given the plot twists and uncalled-for conclusion.

