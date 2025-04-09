‘Game of Thrones’ creator shares photos with resurrected dire wolf

Author George R.R. Martin, who created HBO series ‘Game of Thrones,’ has revealed meeting the resurrected dire wolf.

Martin made the animal an integral to his books in the ‘A Song of Fire and Ice’ saga.

Fans were left stunned when Colossal Biosciences brought back the dire wolf, a species that has been extinct for over 12,500 years.

Days after the announcement of the revival of the animal, Martin revealed that he met the dire wolves.

“So D-Day came early, on April 7 instead of April 8. Welcome to Direwolf Day,” he wrote in a post on X.

The ‘Game of Thrones’ creator also shared photos of him holding one of the dire wolves.

“I’ve been holding my tongue for months now, sworn to silence yet dying to tell the world. Pardon my shouting, but… THE DIREWOLF IS BACK… There’s so much more to say… and a lot of stories out there are saying it,” George R.R. Martin wrote.

In his blogpost, the notable author recalled the time when he first visited the La Brea Tar Pits in Los Angeles which had the remains of hundreds of dire wolves.

“When I saw their dire wolf exhibit, four hundred skull arrayed on a wall, something stirred inside me,” Martin said.

He added: “Most of my readers will have heard the story of how I (was) writing a science fiction novel in the summer of 1991 when a scene came to me, the first chapter of GAME OF THRONES where they find the direwolf pups in the summer snows. Where did THAT come from? Why did it seize me so powerfully? I have no idea,” he continued.

George R.R. Martin said that the sight had him put his other novel aside and begin writing ‘A Song of Fire and Ice.’

“The direwolves were a huge part of it. Without them, Westeros might not exist,” he wrote.