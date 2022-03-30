House of the Dragon streaming date announced; pictures released

HBO Max announced that House of the Dragon, the prequel of the critically acclaimed show Game Of Thrones, will stream from August 21.

The web show and movie-streaming giant shared a poster with the date. A dragon egg was also on it as well.



The cast includes Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, and Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower.

The pictures of the characters were also shared on Twitter.

House of the Dragon is a live violent adaptation of George R.R. Martin’s novel Fire & Blood. The show is based on major events that shaped House Targaryen.

It is set 300 years before the events that happened in A Game of Thrones. It is the first instalment of the novel series A Song Of Ice and Fire by the same author.

The show is co-directed by Greg Yaitanes, Clare Kilner, Miguel Sapochnik and Geeta Vasant Patel.

Greg Yaitanes has is one of the producers along with Ryan J. Condal, Charmaine De Grate, Hannah Godwin, George R.R. Martin, Megan Ott, Alexis Raben, Miguel Sapochnik, Ron Schmidt, Karen Wacker, Vince Gerardis and Sara Hess.

Ramin Djawadi, who composed the music for Game Of Thrones, has given the score for House of the Dragon as well.

Comments