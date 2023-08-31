‘Game of Thrones’ left Amitabh Bachchan ‘surprised’, ‘astonished’

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan said the HBO epic fantasy show ‘Game of Thrones‘ left him “surprised” and “astonished”.

Amitabh Bachchan made the comments on the superhit quiz show “Kaun Banega Crorepati.”

For the INR3,000 question, Amitabh Bachchan asked the contestant to guess the fictional continent Westeros was part of which entertainment franchise. The options were ‘Harry Potter,’ ‘Lord of the Rings,’ ‘Game of Thrones‘ and ‘The Witcher.’

The contest gave the right answer i.e. ‘Game of Thrones.’

Amitabh Bachchan admitted he was blown away with the production. He shared trivia about the show, which was the live adaptation of George R.R. Martin’s novel series ‘A Song of Ice and Fire.’

“I have some trivia for you,” he said. “‘Game Of Thrones’ is a series of epic fantasy novels by George R. R. Martin. The series has not concluded, and novels are yet to be adapted. You must have seen how marvellously it was created. I am surprised and astonished. They’ve spent lavishly. Their battlefields… Dragons are flying..Fight sequences, and what not.”

It is pertinent to mention that five books in ‘A Song of Ice and Fire‘ novel series have been released so far. The franchise began with the release of ‘A Game of Thrones‘ in 1996 while ‘A Clash of Kings‘ and ‘A Storm of Swords‘ came in 1998 and 2000 respectively.

‘A Feast for Crows‘ was released in 2005 followed by ‘A Dance with Dragons‘ in 2011. The final two books are titled ‘The Winds of Winter‘ and ‘A Dream of Spring‘ and will be released in the coming years.

The show ran for eight seasons. It featured an ensemble cast featuring Kit Harrington (Jon Snow/Aegon Targaryen), Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targareyen), Charles Dance (Tywin Lannister), Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister), Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister), Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister), Jack Gleeson (Joffrey Baratheon), Sean Bean (Ned Stark), Michelle Fairley (Catelyn Stark), Richard Madden (Rob Stark), Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark), Maisie Williams (Arya Stark), Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran Stark), Alfie Allen (Theon Greyjoy), Jason Momoa (Khal Drogo), John Bradley, Liam Cunningham (Davos Seaworth), Nathalie Emmanuel (Missandei), Bella Ramsay (Lyanna Mormont), Natalie Dormer (Margaery Tyrell), Stephen Dillane (Stannis Baratheon), Carice van Houten (Lady Melisandre), Iwan Rheon (Ramsay Bolton), Kristofer Hivju (Tormund Giantsbane), Gwendoline Christie (Brienne of Tarth), Rory McCann (Sandor Clegane), Iain Glen (Jorah Mormont), and others.

‘Fire and Blood‘, one of the prequels of ‘A Song of Ice and Fire’, also had live adaptations titled ‘House of the Dragon‘. It shows the violent history of House Targaryen.

The first season premiered in 2022. Its successor will be released in 2024.