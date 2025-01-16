Gandapur confirms backdoor contacts within power corridors

ISLAMABAD: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur has confirmed his backdoor contacts within power corridors, ARY News reported on Thursday.

“The positive vibes are coming as the meetings being held with positive developments,” Gandapur told the media on a question. “The confidence has restored thus the things happen,” he further said.

The PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar also confirmed earlier today about his meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir.

In an informal conversation with journalists at Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi, Barrister Gohar revealed that the meeting took place in Peshawar and was also attended by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

The PTI chairman stated, “We presented our entire case to the COAS Asim Munir, and the response from the other side was encouraging.”

Chief Minister Gandapur said that “Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that his party’s third tier leaders will meet the PTI’s founder”.

“I have told the party’s founder that my stance has been clear, I will response Fazlur Rehman in the same vein as chief minister,” Gandapur said. He said Fazlur Rehman’s political level is not matching to the PTI’s founder.

“Maulana Sahib, definitely you have been betrayed and promises with you were not fulfilled but those who betrayed you, take their names not talk about us,” Gandapur added.