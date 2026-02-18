Gandapur reveals PTI founder’s negotiation saga, slams party leaders

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gandapur spoke at length about negotiations for the release of founder Imran Khan, internal party divisions, criticism of key figures, and his own role in political developments. Gandapur also addressed disputes involving Aleema Khan, Salman Akram Raja, and overseas commentators like Shehbaz Gill and Imran Riaz Khan, alongside broader concerns about party unity, protests, and political strategy.

Talking exclusively to ARY News programme ‘Khabar’, he acknowledged that talks were held largely on Imran Khan’s terms and accepted partial responsibility for the failure to secure his release, while defending his loyalty and decisions throughout the process.

He also spoke about backchannel contacts, internal party divisions, protests, and disagreements with senior leaders while defending his loyalty to the jailed founder.

The remarks came during a wide-ranging interview in which he addressed negotiations, criticism from party figures, and appeals to Imran Khan’s family regarding his release.

Gandapur said Mohsin Naqvi made serious efforts during negotiations aimed at securing the PTI founder’s release. He claimed he personally had limited meetings with Imran Khan, while others conveyed information that “did not reflect reality.” According to him, Barrister Saif met the PTI founder at sensitive moments, including over Senate elections and the budget, and access was sometimes granted when the government required it.

He said talks resumed after Oct 5 with terms of reference drafted following pressure generated by protests reaching D-Chowk, adding the founder was willing to negotiate “for Pakistan.” Gandapur also acknowledged defying instructions to halt at Sangjani, calling it a disastrous decision. He criticized internal party groups for infighting, abusive campaigns, and spreading distorted narratives, arguing that such conduct harmed the jailed leader.

He rejected allegations linked to remarks by Maryam Wattoo, insisting Bushra Bibi was not present and that close aides could testify about events.

Appeals to Imran Khan’s Family Over Release

Gandapur criticised Aleema Khan, questioning protest mobilisation outside Adiala Jail and internal decisions regarding party roles. He said he still respected her but urged that the founder be allowed out to clarify matters personally. He revealed he had “pleaded with folded hands” before the founder’s sisters, urging them to facilitate his release, asserting he had done more for the cause and would quit politics if proven otherwise. He also warned internal rivalries over political succession were weakening the party while the founder remained jailed and ill.

Salman Akram Raja Dispute

Responding to criticism from Salman Akram Raja, Gandapur questioned his authority to demand accountability and said sacrifices should be acknowledged first. He complained about exclusion from the political committee despite holding key positions and challenged Raja to show organisational contributions. Gandapur maintained he answers only to the PTI founder and would face any formal notice if wrongdoing were proven.

Gandapur Targets Imran Riaz, Shehbaz Gill

Gandapur urged Shehbaz Gill to return to Pakistan and lead protests instead of encouraging others from abroad, criticising overseas activists and vloggers for profiting from the founder’s name. He also alluded to media personalities such as Imran Riaz Khan while discussing diaspora narratives, saying loyalty must be demonstrated through action. He added that overseas doctors campaigning for the founder had faced criticism, and insisted major protest rallies originated from his base in Dera Ismail Khan.

Gandapur concluded by reiterating that negotiations had taken place on the founder’s terms and that the government had largely conceded, while acknowledging failures within the party structure. He maintained his loyalty remained solely with the PTI founder and said he would continue political engagement only for that cause.