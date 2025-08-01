Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Gandapur, other PTI leaders in protest case

RAWALPINDI: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Rawalpindi has issued non-bailable arrest warrants for 18 top Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan, in connection with November 26 protest case, ARY News reported.

The warrants were issued by ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah due to the accused’s failure to appear in court, in a case registered at the Wah Cantt police station.

Among those named in the warrants are Sheikh Waqas Akram, Kanwal Shauzab, Sardar Mansoor Saleem, Zubair Khan Niazi, Ajmal Sabir, Aamir Mughal, and others.

The court has directed the police to arrest the accused and present them before the court by August 8, 2025. The prosecution team stated that the suspects have gone into hiding to evade arrest, prompting the issuance of the non-bailable warrants.

The ATC also summoned the investigation officer of the case, along with the relevant records, to proceed with the hearings. The warrants were issued following a request from the prosecution team, which highlighted the accused’s repeated absence from court proceedings.

Earlier today, an anti-terrorism court in Sargodha delivered its verdict in the May 9 violence case linked to the attack on the Mianwali Judicial Complex, involving several leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

According to reports, the court sentenced Muhammad Ismail, one of the arrested PTI workers, to life imprisonment.

Meanwhile, 51 other accused, including prominent PTI figures Ahmed Khan Bhachar, Bilal Ijaz, and Ahmed Chattha, were declared proclaimed offenders.

The case, registered under FIR No. 349 at City Police Station Mianwali, is part of the broader crackdown on PTI leadership and workers following the violent protests that erupted on May 9 after the arrest of the party’s chairman.

The anti-terrorism court has directed the police to arrest and present all absconding suspects within one month.

