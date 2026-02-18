Gandapur says he “folded hands” before PTI founder’s sisters to resolve party rifts

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gandapur has revealed what he described as the miscalculations and role of certain party leaders that he believes have become obstacles to the release of PTI founder Imran Khan.

Speaking exclusively on ARY News’ programme “Khabar,” Gandapur discussed in detail the negotiations for Imran Khan’s release, internal party divisions, criticism of key figures, and his own role in recent political developments.

Gandapur also addressed disputes involving Aleema Khan, Salman Akram Raja, alongside broader concerns about party unity, protests, and political strategy.

Gandapur criticised Aleema Khan, questioning protest mobilisation outside Adiala Jail and internal decisions regarding party roles.

He said he still respected her but urged that the founder be allowed out to clarify matters personally.

He revealed that he had “pleaded with folded hands” before Imran Khan’s three sisters, urging them to help facilitate his release and also not to mislead Imran Khan.

Former KP CM said that he also asked Khan’s sisters to avoid presenting an exaggerated picture of public mobilisation. Gandapur asserted that he had done more for the cause than many others and said he would quit politics if proven otherwise.

“Only for Imran Khan, I folded my hands before all three of his sisters and said, for God’s sake, let Imran Khan be released. End the internal fights. Stop blowing things out of proportion before him by claiming that millions of workers are ready to take to the streets and that a revolution has begun,” he said.

“For God’s sake, let him be released. Don’t mislead him. After his release, he will fix things himself,” Gandapur added.

He further questioned the effectiveness of protest calls, asking how many people actually turned out when Aleema Khan called for demonstrations outside Adiala Jail on at least eight occasions.

He also warned internal rivalries over political succession were weakening the party while the founder remained jailed and ill.

Gandapur said Mohsin Naqvi made serious efforts during negotiations aimed at securing the PTI founder’s release. He claimed he personally had limited meetings with Imran Khan, while others conveyed information that “did not reflect reality.” According to him, Barrister Saif met the PTI founder at sensitive moments, including over Senate elections and the budget, and access was sometimes granted when the government required it.