Gandapur pledges not to return home until PTI founder’s release

SWABI: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur said that he would not return home until the release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

Addressing a public gathering in Swabi, the chief minister also vowed to secure the release of Imran Khan at the earliest. Ali Amin Gandapur said that the PTI leaders are ready to sacrifice their lives for the PTI founder’s release.

“We won’t stop until the PTI founder is freed, even if it means losing our life,” he added.

Ali Amin Gandapur said that to achieve ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ (real freedom) and holding accountable those responsible for injustices, they have to make sacrifices.

Referring to the decision-making authority within the PTI, the chief minister said that only Imran Khan has the power to make decision in the party.

“We are united and together we have to move forward.”

Speaking on the occasion, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said that Imran Khan would in the near future. He also termed the ‘successful’ power show, a referendum against the ‘mandate-stealing government’.

Earlier on October 31, PTI MNA and senior lawyer Sardar Latif Khosa said that Imran Khan would be out of jail in November.

Speaking during ARY News show Bakhabar Savera, Latif Khosa ruled out the impression of any deal and said the PTI founder will get relief from the judiciary.

Commenting on the upcoming US presidential elections, Latif Khosa claimed that the matter of PTI founder release could be affected by the upcoming US presidential elections. He suggested that if Donald Trump were to win, it might shift the political landscape in favor of the PTI founder.

Latif Khosa alleged that US diplomat Donald Lu played a role in removing Imran Khan from PM office through a conspiracy.