Gandapur promises development, justice in KP

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) nominee for Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur promised to put the province on the path of development, ARY News reported.

Addressing the party’s protest demonstration against the alleged rigging, Ali Amin Gandapur said that justice would also prevail in the province, if elected as the chief minister.

He said that as per Forms 45, the PTI-backed independent candidates won the majority of seats across the country.

“The ECP should declare the party’s candidates winners from the constituencies where they lost after massive rigging,” he said,

The PTI leader said that Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Chatta confessed to rigging the elections. “The confession of Commissioner Rawalpindi is tantamount to the fact that the nation has woken up,” he added.

Earlier on February 13, PTI founder on Tuesday named Ali Amin Gandapur as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister.

The former prime minister announced this during his informal media talk in his jail trial in Adiala.

” I have named Ali Amin Gandapur as KP CM,” the PTI founder was quoted as saying.

Gandapur’s political journey began with his election to the Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 2013 as a member of the PTI.