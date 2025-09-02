Gandapur voices support for creation of new provinces, Kalabagh Dam

PESHAWAR: A day after expressing conditional support for the construction of the Kalabagh Dam, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur also supported the creation of new provinces, ARY News reported.

In a statement issued here, Ali Amin Gandapur said that smaller provinces would lead to better governance. “Many countries around the world are divided into smaller administrative units, whereas Pakistan is unique in having only four provinces despite its large population,” the CM said.

The chief minister said that he prioritises the state over politics.

Ali Amin Gandapur said that within Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, only the Awami National Party (ANP) opposes the Kala Bagh Dam, accusing them of politicising the issue by saying the dam will be built on the graves of their people.

A day earlier, Ali Amin Gandapur openly voiced his support for the Kala Bagh Dam project. He was of the view that he is neither engaging in politics nor indulging in provincialism, and that the benefits of the dam for the entire country cannot be overlooked.

“The dam must be built with consensus to ensure Pakistan’s future.

He added that the Kalabagh Dam is the backbone of Pakistan and that it is unjust to ignore it due to reservations. He clarified that the dam will be constructed at a new location, which will not cause flooding in Nowshera.

He also revealed that he has discussed the matter with the Prime Minister, who agrees with the construction of the dam.

Pakistan is facing a catastrophic flood crisis in 2025, driven by relentless monsoon rains, flash floods, and glacial lake outbursts, claiming over 800 lives and affecting more than 1.2 million people across multiple provinces. The floods have devastated communities, destroyed infrastructure, and deepened economic challenges, with losses potentially reaching $50 billion.