Gandapur’s arrest, governor’s rule in KP likely, says Khawaja Asif

SIALKOT: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Saturday said that possibility of Ali Amin Gandapur’s likely arrest and imposition of governor’s rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa could not be dispelled.

Talking to media in Sialkot Khawaja Asif alleged that the PTI is following Jewish agenda.

Federal minister called, India’s Jaishankar and Modi, as the party’s patrons.

“Armed hordes of hundreds of Afghanis and Taliban are accompanied to them, the PTI is seeing benefit in falling of dead bodies,” he alleged.

“I don’t think any change of holding talks,” minister said.

“Using the resources of one province for assault on another province is rebellion,” defence minister said. “They are going to stage another May 09 episode,” Khawaja Asif claimed.

He said the PTI’s priority has been attached with the power. “Their patriotism is conditional,” he added.