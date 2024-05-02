‘Harry Potter’ actor Tom Felton to star in Indian web series ‘Gandhi’

Hollywood actor Tom Felton, who essayed Draco Malfoy in ‘Harry Potter’ films, has been roped in by Indian filmmaker Hansal Mehta for his upcoming web series ‘Gandhi’.

‘Harry Potter’ star Tom Felton has joined the ensemble cast of Hansal Mehta’s much-anticipated web series ‘Gandhi’, headlined by seasoned Gujarati actor Pratik Gandhi, the filmmaker announced on Thursday afternoon.

“I’m excited to be part of the journey of telling the story of Gandhi’s early years in London. It’s an important aspect of history that hasn’t been told on screen before, and to be working with Hansal & Pratik is an honour and pleasure,” Felton said in a statement, expressing his excitement for working with the actor and director.

Apart from Felton, the makers also introduced actors Libby Mai, Molly Wright, Ralph Adeniyi, James Murray, Lindon Alexander, Jonno Davies and Simon Lennon to the cast.

“We’re in the thick of our shoot. Thrilled to be directing this stellar international cast,” wrote the ‘Scoop’ director on his Instagram account with the posters of the new cast members.

Notably, the ‘Scam 1992’ star Pratik Gandhi will essay the titular role of Mahatma Gandhi in the series, whereas, his real-life wife, actor Bhamini Oza will play Kasturba.

Based on author Ramachandra Guha’s books, ‘Gandhi Before India’ and ‘Gandhi: The Years that Changed the World’, the project is backed by Applause Entertainment.

