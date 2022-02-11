Gang blackmailing citizens via objectionable videos busted

FAISALABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Circle has arrested five members of a gang from Lahore who were involved in trapping and blackmailing citizens via objectionable videos in Faisalabad, ARY News reported on Friday.

The spokesperson of the FIA cybercrime circle said in a statement that five suspects have been arrested for running a gang to trap and blackmail citizens for money via objectionable videos.

The arrested men were identified as Imran, Faheem, Shoaib, Bilal and Imran. A case was registered against the accused men under different sections. Moreover, the raiding officials also recovered objectionable videos from their possession.

The FIA cybercrime circle detailed that the gang used to contact citizens through social media IDs and later they have demanded money after filming obscene videos. The gang members used to send videos to the victims’ families if they refused to pay extortion, the spokesperson added.

Read more: Father, son held for blackmailing women, 3,000 GB videos seized

Earlier on Wednesday, the Cybercrime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had arrested a man accused of blackmailing a woman through her obscene videos.

According to FIA, the accused and married woman had become friends on social media a week ago. The Lahore man was blackmailing her by using her alleged illicit videos and demanding cash from the victim.

When she refused to send money, the accused had sent her immoral videos to her family including woman’s husband.

The man had divorced his wife after seeing her obscene videos sent to him via WhatsApp. The woman was living in Daska with her husband.

On the woman’s complaint, the FIA had taken action and arrested the accused from Lahore. The Cybercrime Wing had initiated an inquiry into the matter after registering a case against the accused.

Comments