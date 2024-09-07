web analytics
Gang involved in 'child pornography' exposed in Pakpattan

KARACHI: A gang in Pakpattan has been exposed for luring young children through social media, recording indecent videos, and using these videos for blackmailing, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the details, the gang extorted large sums of money from the victims by threatening to make the videos viral on social media.

The disturbing situation was exposed by a ninth-class student who was reportedly blackmailed by the gang.

The accused extorted over Rs 150,000 from the student, forcing him to repay the amount by using online apps and stealing from his home.

The student further revealed that the gang possesses videos of several other children in the area.

Citizens have called for swift justice, demanding to bust the gang.

Following a complaint by the victim’s father, a case has been registered at Thana City Police Station against three suspects.

