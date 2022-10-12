Gang involved in making fake fingerprints of Karachi citizens busted

KARACHI: Karachi police busted a gang allegedly involved in making fake fingerprints of citizens in an office established in North Karachi Sector 7C, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Karachi police arrested two members of a gang involved in making fake fingerprints of citizens. The raiding team also recovered Rs1.2 million cash, more than 250 SIMs and duplicate fingerprints from their possession.

The gang was allegedly activated in the metropolis for a long time and established an office in North Karachi Sector 7C.

Police said that the gang had made duplicate fingerprints of several citizens for financial fraud and they used to withdraw money from the bank accounts.

Police also found a nexus between the gang members and bank employees.

Earlier in April, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had busted a gang involved in making fake silicon thumbs for illegal activities in Dera Ghazi (DG) Khan.

FIA cybercrime wing in Punjab’s DG Khan busted a gang and recovered more than 3,000 fake silicone thumb impressions, printing devices, laptops and other stuff.

The gang was involved in supplying fake silicone thumb impressions for illegal activities.

