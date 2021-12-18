Gang of swindlers promising ‘Govt jobs’ nabbed, produced in court

KARACHI: Police on Saturday produced four accused over cheating charges before the Judicial Magistrate South, ARY News reported.

A gang of swindlers allegedly cheated hefty amounts from people while promising their victims to arrange government jobs for them.

The court granted three days’ physical remand of the accused to police after accused Junaid Iqbal, Jameel, Rehan and Muhammad Hanif produced in the magisterial court today.

“The accused had tricked citizens to cough up money while promising them government jobs of Grade-5 to 11,” investigation officer told the court.

They have cheated hundreds of people so far, the official said.

“The police also recovered fake stamps of the chief secretary office and other government departments from them,” police said. Moreover, several fake offer letters were also recovered.

They were deceiving their victims by promising jobs at the SSU, excise and taxation and other departments. Even they were used to pay salary of a month to their victims, which was closed after being deposited in bank accounts for one month, officials said.

A plaintiff of the case complained to the police that the accused had got 4.2 million rupees from him for nine promised jobs. “The accused were getting five lac rupees for one job, he said and added that the salary was suspended after one month.

