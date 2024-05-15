Gang rape victim ends life

SHEIKHUPURA: A woman, who was allegedly gang raped by security guards of the Children’s Hospital Sheikhupura, committed suicide, ARY News reported.

The police said that the victim went to Children’s Hospital Sheikhupura to inquire about the health of her niece. She was called to a separate room on the pretext of her niece’s check-up and was gang-raped by three security guards.

The victim girl later ended her life by consuming poisonous pills.

The police claimed to have arrested one alleged rapist, who has ‘confessed’ to the crime. The investigators said that efforts are being made for the arrest of other two security guards named Adil and Hafiz.

PM, Punjab CM take notice

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz took notice of the incident and sought reports from the concerned authorities.

District Police Officer (DPO) Bilal Zafar Sheikh said that initially, the police registered a kidnapping case on complaint of the victim as she went missing but later incorporate rape related clauses in the FIR.

He said that employees of a security company deployed at the Children’s Hospital Sheikhupura were not cleared by Special Branch and other secret agencies.

Earlier in January, a girl was allegedly gang-raped within the limits of Shalimar police station in Islamabad

According to the details, an incident of alleged gang rape took place in E-11 area within the limits of Shalimar police station in Islamabad.

The case has been registered against the accused whereas the victim told police that the accused Zeeshan and his two friends sexually assaulted her at gunpoint.

In her statement, the girl said that a boy named Zeeshan took her to E-11 center in a car and kept driving around, where he called Hamza and two other friends.