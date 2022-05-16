Gang smuggling heroin in slippers busted in Karachi

KARACHI: Police on Monday arrested two suspects involved in smuggling heroin in the slippers, ARY News reported.

Drug smugglers continue their nefarious business by operating in new ways. In this regard, a ‘Chappal Gang’ involved in smuggling heroin in slippers to deceive law enforcement agencies has been busted by Site Area police.

The police officials said that the cops became suspicious when the slippers of two young men were notably thicker and they were checked on the basis of suspicion.

According to the police, the accused had hidden one kg of heroin in the slippers, they were wearing. The members of the gang said they reached Karachi from Quetta and were given Rs15,000 per kg for transporting heroin.

The police further said that they were shocked by the idea of the gang as usually, police do not check kids.

Two held after recovery of heroin capsules in Karachi

Further investigation into the matter is currently underway and the details would be shared later, the police officials said.

Earlier, Karachi police claimed to have arrested two alleged members of a drug-smuggling gang besides recovering heroin capsules.

Two alleged members of a drug-smuggling gang were arrested by the officials of Ajmer Nagri police station during a raid in Karachi.

