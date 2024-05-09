Gang throws cash in the air to evade police

A gang fleeing with a man’s bag full of money tried deploying a Farzi-inspired tactic by throwing currency notes in the air to draw out a crowd in an attempt to evade police.

A group of five members snatched a man’s bag in Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar who chased them along with the police to recover his bag, an Indian media outlet reported.

According to details, Rajeev Singh, a cashier at a shop, left the shop to deliver INR450,000 at another location.

He made the first delivery of INR250,000 at a location and proceeded towards Gandhi Nagar when an e-rickshaw insisted on giving him a ride.

Upon boarding the vehicle, the victim noticed that the rickshaw already had four passengers including two women and two men.

Within minutes, Rajeev Singh grew suspicious of the passengers’ motives.

Police said the passengers snatched Singh’s bag, kicked him out of the moving e-rickshaw and escaped.

Singh got help from a passing bike rider and began chasing the e-rickshaw, he said in his police complaint.

While he continued to give chase, Singh did not try to stop or overtake the vehicle having concerns that the gang might be armed.

He, however, hoped to find a police officer which he located after a brief chase.

Singh informed the police official about the incident, who notified other officers.

“Rajkumar took a head constable with him on his motorbike and initiated the chase. Meanwhile, two other officers positioned themselves at the next checkpoint to intercept the criminals,” police said.

As they were chased, one of the gang members took out INR25,000 from the bag and threw it in the air in an attempt to create chaos and confuse the chasing police officers.

Meanwhile, the rest of the accused got out of the vehicle and entered a nearby field to escape.

Resultantly, the constable chased the suspects on foot as he was joined by other officers.

Consequently, all five members of the gang were arrested amd INR175,000 were recovered from them.

The accused were identified as Daman, Praveen, his wife Sangeeta, Rohit and Sakshi.