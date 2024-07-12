Gang using drones for drugs supply busted

KASUR: The police busted a gang allegedly involved in supplying drugs through drones in Kot Radha Kishan in district Kasur, ARY News reported.

According to the police, the drug supply network was using drones to supply narcotics from one area to another.

The police arrested two suspects during a search operation and recovered over 1 kilogram of drugs as well as a drone which was being used for the narcotics supply.

The suspects identified as Nisar and Abdul Majid, were using drones to supply drugs from one area to another.

Meanwhile, the police also arrested two other drug suppliers, Ramzan alias Jani and Javed, and recovered 4 kilograms of charras (hashish).

The cases have been registered and further investigation is underway, said the police.

Earlier on July 1, Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting seven raids across the country managed to recover 833 kg drugs and arrested three accused.

The ANF Headquarters spokesman said that 748 grams ice was recovered from a passenger going to Qatar at Bacha Khan International Airport. 400 grams ice was recovered from a parcel sent to Australia from a cargo office in Rawalpindi. 460 kg opium was also recovered from Mashakhil and 319 kg opium was recovered from an area near Pishin Road Quetta.

In an operation, 41 kg ice was recovered from a container in Karachi. 7 kg hashish was recovered from a motorcyclist rounded up near the railway gate in Hyderabad.