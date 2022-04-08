There was something uncannily interesting in the Kamanthipura area of Bombay. Not that it was a red light district, but someone unique lived there. Her name was Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Alia Bhatt’s iconic movie Gangubai Khathiawadi is expected to be released on Netflix soon.

Directed by Sanjayleela Bhansali, a prominent figure in Bollywood famed for bringing culturally rich folks and history to life through the lens of his directorial mastery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

As soon the first teaser was published on Alia Bhatt’s Instagram last year, it was obvious that the rumored Miss Bollywood and an aesthete (Sanjay Leela) were up to something phenomenal, something that has rarely been seen before in the South Asian cinemas.

Gangubai Khathiawadi is a biographical film depicting the revolutionary live of the Brothel madam Gangubai Khotewali, a real figure who once resided in the same Kamanthipura area in Bombay. A book known by the name Mafia Queens of Mumbai, written by Zahid Hussein was the first ever piece through the modern world got to know about the real Gangubai.

Her story was inspiring, enough to excite Sanjayleela into making one of his most loved works.

Hailing from and affluent and educated family, Gangu was thrown into the remorseless world of prostitution after being brought to Mumbai in hopes of becoming a superstar. The 2 hand a hald hour movie displays the fervent journey of Gangubai as she rises from a mere novice victim to one of the most power mafia queens of Mumbai. Exceptional acting, intense scenes, and the proverbial melodrama, and how can we forget the rich dance numbers?

These are all what make the film entertaining and serious at the same time.

Alia Bhatt was the perfect pick for this role. According to the legendary director himself, Alia had the capacity to portray the innocence and naivety which would subsequently be transitioned into bold and bustling confidence, something the real Gangubai herself had gone through when she was first introduced in Kamanthipura at a young age after being sold by her husband at a mere Rs.500 INR.

The original and unmatched acting of Alia Bhatt has been instrumental in connecting Gangubai with the audience. People get to the different stages of Gangubai and are offered and opportunity to connect with her when she is deceived and when she stands for women’s right after becoming the voice of Kamanthipura. Saving the spoilers, the film is worth every second and is very likely to be a treat to watch.

Bollywood moviemakers are famous for addressing controversial societal issues through their skill of dramatic storytelling and festivities. Gangubai Kathiawadi is no exception in this regards. The films highlights the deteriorating lives of girls who are forced into prostitution, a business proverbial, vilified and defamed for centuries in the sub-continent. Gangubai is not an angel in any sense, however, she does helps women flee position when they are unwilling.

She falls in love but is denied due to who she is.

In terms of revenues, the film was able to smoothly generate 100 crore (INR) business in just few weeks and is nearing to 200 crore (INR). Alia Bhatt was successful in maintaining her streak of successful movies. Hence the soon arrival of the file on Netflix is being awaited and celebrated.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhansali Productions (@bhansaliproductions)

Gangubai Khathiawadi is an entertaining, memorable and a seriously personal tale of betrayal, hope, and equality. The film conveys the life of the real mafia queen by featuring the real Bollywood queen in it.

No doubt that each min in this movie will be a moment to remember, especially for those who haven’t had the chance to see it on cinema and awaiting its arrival on Netflix.

Comments