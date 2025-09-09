Garments factory building collapses after fire in Karachi, several injured

KARACHI: A three-storey garments factory building, which had been engulfed in flames, collapsed in Karachi on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

As per details, the incident occurred in New Karachi’s Industrial Area, Sector 8-A. Officials fear that firefighters and rescue personnel may have been trapped under the debris.

Eyewitnesses reported a loud explosion when the structure caved in, causing panic in the area. At least three people were pulled out injured, while fears remain about others being trapped beneath the rubble.

The incident occurred while rescue teams were battling the intense blaze inside the factory. At the time, ARY News reporter Afzal Khan was giving a live update when the building suddenly collapsed.

The accident left at least five people, including a cameraman, injured, according to initial reports. Witnesses confirmed that several firefighters were operating dangerously close to the building when it came down.

However, Chief Fire Officer Humayun Khan later clarified that no further personnel are believed to be trapped under the debris.

Following the collapse, heavy contingents of police, Rangers, and rescue teams rushed to the scene, continuing search and relief operations.

Fire brigade officials stated that the fire had initially broken out on the ground floor of the factory before spreading rapidly to the upper floor. More than 15 fire tenders and a snorkel were deployed to extinguish the blaze.

Authorities added that no workers were inside the factory at the time of the incident, and so far, no fatalities have been reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Police and Rangers are urging citizens to stay away from the site to avoid further casualties.