Gary Busey gets 2 years probation for 2022 sex offence

American actor Gary Busey has been sentenced to two years of probation after pleading guilty to fourth-degree criminal sexual contact at a horror convention in 2022.

As reported by foreign media, actor Gary Busey, 81, best known for his Oscar-nominated role of Rock’ n Roll legend Buddy Holly, in his musical biopic ‘The Buddy Holly Story’ (1978), who was pleaded guilty on the sex offence charges this July, for the incident that took place during horror convention in New Jersey in 2022, was handed over a two-year probation sentence while appearing virtually before the court on Thursday, September 18.

For the unversed, the senior actor was accused of inappropriately touching at least three women during the 8-10 second photo op at the Monster-Mania Convention in Philadelphia.

Though Busey had initially denied the allegations, telling a foreign publication, “None of that happened,” he pleaded guilty on one charge this July.

His attorney later requested that the actor receive a fine, citing health problems, including early dementia and mobility issues. “Mr Busey is pleased that the case has been resolved and that he can go on with his life without any continuing, daily public adversity,” lawyer Blair Zwillman said after the latest order.