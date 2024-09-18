Gary Kirsten says Pakistani players need ‘fine-tuning’

Pakistan white-ball coach Gary Kirsten has stressed a minor adjustment and ‘fine-tuning’ of players.

Kirsten stated this while meeting with the mentors and head coaches of Champions Cup in Faisalabad.

The former legendary South African opening batter stated that individuals can win matches but teams can lift trophies and win titles.

Pakistan has so much talent in cricket but cricketers just need a minor adjustment and ‘fine-tuning’, he added.

Earlier, Kirsten, while commentating on the Champions One-Day Cup, shared an alarming insight regarding ace pacer Afridi, who according to him, bowled three times more than any other pacer in the world.

“Fast bowlers are always under immense pressure to deliver and win games. When we look at our key resources, Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah have carried the bulk of the workload for Pakistan across all formats,” said Gary Kirsten.

“Shaheen has bowled three times more overs than any other fast bowler in the world over the last 18 months. That’s alarming—you’re bound to wear him down eventually,” he added.

Notably, Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah are one of the few players, who are regular parts of the Pakistan team across formats.