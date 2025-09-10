Ban on new Gas Connections Lifted in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to lift the ban on domestic gas connections, which was originally imposed in 2021.

The announcement was made by Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Tariq Fazal Chaudhry in a presser after a federal cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif.

Speaking to newsmen, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said that the prime minister had decided to lift the ban on domestic gas connections imposed in 2021, addressing a longstanding public demand.

The minister added that the two gas supply companies had fulfilled all necessary requirements and would begin processing pending applications as soon as the cabinet’s decision was officially notified.

“While RLNG is certainly more expensive than local gas, it is still 30–35% more affordable than LPG,” he added.

Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said that those on the waiting list would be offered the option to switch to RLNG by paying the applicable fee and installing a new connection.

He expressed gratitude to the prime minister and Petroleum Minister for resolving a major issue that households had been facing for years. “The difficulties caused by the suspension of gas connections will now be resolved,” he assured.

Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said that the federal cabinet has declared both a Climate Emergency and an Agriculture Emergency in the country. Sharing details of the cabinet meeting along with Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik, he said the Prime Minister had decided — and the cabinet endorsed — the immediate enforcement of a climate emergency.

The minister added that the Climate Minister had been tasked with submitting a comprehensive report to the Prime Minister within 15 days. The cabinet will deliberate on the report, how Pakistan can cope with these climatic challenges and prepare effective strategies to protect the nation from such devastating losses in the future.

“Since 2022, we have witnessed the devastation caused by floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Punjab. Now, this water is flowing into Sindh from the five-river basin, and our prayers and efforts are focused on minimising the losses there as well,” he said.

Turning to foreign relations, he termed the Prime Minister’s recent visit to China “highly successful,” saying the achievements made during the trip belong to the entire nation.

“China is our great friend, which has always stood by us in every difficulty. Whether on economic fronts in the past or in our recent Marka-e-Haq, China’s role has been fundamental. The world witnessed how China supported us, and for that, we have expressed our sincere gratitude,” he said.

He added that following this visit, Pakistan is entering a new phase of relations with China. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which had faced hurdles in recent years, is now being revived with full commitment.

“China, with clarity and dedication, is once again standing alongside Pakistan. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the team is fully prepared to restart this journey with renewed determination, bringing good news for Pakistan,” he said.

He said the Prime Minister’s interactions with heads of state and government during his visit to China were held in an atmosphere of confidence, dignity, and mutual respect. “The way he was received and engaged in discussions is a matter of pride for the entire nation,” he added.

Paying tribute to Major Adnan, who was martyred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa a day earlier, the minister said the Prime Minister personally attended his funeral and shared the grief of his family. He praised the courage of the martyr’s parents, who expressed pride that their son sacrificed his life for the country’s defense. “Their resolve is a beacon of strength for the entire nation,” he remarked.

Reaffirming the government’s stance against terrorism, he said the cabinet assured that Pakistan, as in the past, would stand shoulder-to-shoulder with its armed forces, martyrs, and ghazis until the last terrorist is eliminated.

“This is a war for Pakistan’s security, survival, and progress,” he emphasized, adding that those who malign state institutions for political gains were acting irresponsibly and would be rejected by the nation.