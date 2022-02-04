Gas crisis brings SSGC, industrialists face-to-face in Karachi

KARACHI: The gas crisis in the port city has brought Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) and industrialists face-to-face as the industrial units demanded the resumption of gas supply, ARY News reported on Friday.

The Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) and associations of seven industries made a call to immediately restore the gas supply.

KCCI and industrial associations have demanded Prime Minister Imran Khan and Energy Minister Hammad Azhar to stop SSGC from taking actions against the industrial units.

They demanded that SSGC should be stopped from taking anti-industry steps amid the severe shortage of gas.

Earlier on February 2, the industrialists along with workers had staged a protest here against the suspension of gas supply to Karachi industries.

The members of the industrial area’s association and factory workers protested with black flags against gas outage to factories in front of the gas utility’s head office in the city.

The Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) had issued an ultimatum of 72 hours for its protest in front of the Sui Southern Gas Company’s office if gas supplies would not restore to the city’s industries.

Comments