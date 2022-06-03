Gas crisis worsens in Punjab

LAHORE: After the power shortfall, the gas crisis has worsened in Punjab as gas supply to the textile mills was suspended, ARY News reported on Friday.

Several textile mills in Punjab were shut down due to continuous loadshedding and suspension of gas supply.

Sources said that the shortage of gas was caused for the delay in the inclusion of LNG to the system. It was learnt that the LNG shipment was not docked at Karachi port which led to the shortage of gas in the system.

The spokesperson said that the gas supply was suspended to the textile mills that are using the resources of the Kapco power plant, whereas, the shortage will be ended after the docking of the LNG shipment.

