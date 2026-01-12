Gas fields shutdown triggers widespread load-shedding in Karachi

KARACHI: As temperatures drop in Karachi, the gas crisis has intensified across the city, with supply suspended in most areas of the metropolis, ARY News reported.

Both residential and commercial consumers are facing immense difficulties due to low pressure and complete supply outages.

The scarcity has worsened in the country’s largest city following the closure of major gas fields.

Specifically, a shortage of 45 MMCFD is being reported due to the shutdown of two gas fields in Jhal Magsi.

Industrial customers are also struggling with the shortage of this vital commodity. Gas suspensions have been reported in numerous areas, including Scheme 33, Malir, Saudabad, North Karachi, and PIB Colony.

Additionally, supply has been cut off in Nazimabad, Shadman Town, Sir Syed Town, and Kathore.

Residents of Garden, Bohrapir, Akhtar Colony, Manzoor Colony, Chanesar Goth, and Gadap have also complained of total suspensions.

Meanwhile, gas load-shedding continues to plague other parts of the city, including Liaquatabad and Orangi Town.

Earlier, on January 11, Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) had announced a 24-hour gas suspension for industrial consumers in Karachi.

According to a social media post by the utility provider, the gas supply to industrial units will be suspended from 8:00 AM on January 11 until 8:00 AM on January 12.

SSGCL stated that this decision was made to ensure uninterrupted supply and improved pressure for residential and commercial consumers, as demand for the commodity has surged due to the ongoing cold wave in the city.

The company clarified that the routine daily load-shedding for residential and commercial users—from 10:00 PM to 5:00 AM—will continue as scheduled.

Residential and commercial customers experiencing low gas pressure are encouraged to register their complaints via the 24-hour helpline at 1199.

Furthermore, SSGCL urged the media and the public to disseminate this information accurately.

The company noted that last week, misinformation regarding similar announcements caused unnecessary confusion and difficulties for residential consumers.