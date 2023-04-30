Gas leak at India’s Ludhiana factory kills 9

Nine people died and 11 have been hospitalised after a gas leak in Ludhiana in the northern Indian state of Punjab, the country’s ANI news agency reported on Sunday.

A team from National Disaster Response Force was at the site, according to the video feed shared by ANI.

Police officials were seen patrolling, wearing masks, and asking locals to keep out of a cordoned area, the video showed.

#WATCH | Ludhiana gas leak | Locals narrate their ordeal as Giaspura area, where the incident occurred, gets vacated by the administration. “…I came to know that five members of my family are unconscious,” says a local. #Punjab pic.twitter.com/KlXNNj13BZ — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2023

In August 2022, at least 112 women had been hospitalised after a gas leak occurred at an apparel manufacturing plant in India. However, no deaths were reported at the time.

