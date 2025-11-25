Severe gas loadshedding forces Karachi residents to cook on firewood ahead of winter

People in Karachi are forced to cook on firewood as the city is facing severe gas loadshedding even before the onset of winter season.

According to details, in PIB Colony and surrounding areas, gas shortages have persisted for the past 20 days, disrupting daily life and leaving citizens distressed.

With stoves turning cold well before winter, residents have been compelled to rely on firewood or expensive cylinders to manage their household needs.

Protests have erupted in Jahangir Road, Jamshed Quarters, Martin Quarters, and PIB Colony, where residents, already suffering from the simultaneous suspension of water and gas, raised slogans demanding restoration of supply, shouting “Provide gas, provide gas.”

Citizens complain that while gas bills are issued regularly, they have not received gas for months.

They added that such scenes are not from a remote village but from Karachi in 2025—a city that contributes 70 percent of the national revenue yet remains deprived of basic utilities.

Residents also strongly criticized their elected representatives, including members of the National and Provincial Assemblies as well as local government officials, accusing them of complete indifference to the worsening situation.