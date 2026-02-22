Gas Outages Hit Karachi Neighborhoods During Iftar Despite SSGC Assurances

KARACHI: Gas supply remained suspended in various areas of Karachi during Iftar timings on Sunday, ARY News reported.

Due to the suspension, hundreds of citizens faced difficulties preparing iftar during the holy month of Ramadan.

The outages affected Korangi, Jamshed Road, Bihar Colony, North Karachi, Liaquatabad, and other parts of the city.

This comes despite the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) previously announcing that uninterrupted gas would be provided during Sahar and Iftar.

On the other hand, where the gas supply was on, the citizens complaint that the gas pressure was very low prompting difficulties in cooking food for iftar.

The SSGC and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), the both utility companies had announced a continuous gas supply from 3:00 AM to 10:30 PM throughout the month of Ramadan.

Federal Minister for Petroleum, Ali Pervaiz Malik, confirmed that the government will ensure this schedule is maintained across the country.

He noted that arrangements have been finalized to maintain adequate gas pressure during Sahar and Iftar timings.

On the other hand, Federal Minister for Energy, Awais Leghari, has announced that there will be no electricity load-shedding during Sahar and Iftar.

He has directed the Power Division to provide uninterrupted electricity during these hours, even in high-loss areas.

The Minister further clarified that any necessary power load management will only be conducted outside of the designated Sahar and Iftar windows.

The sole power supplier to Karachi, K-Electric, has announced that there will be no load-shedding during Sahar and Iftar timings across the city during the holy month of Ramadan.

The power company has issued a new schedule specifically for the sacred month.

In its statement, K-Electric confirmed that no power outages will be conducted across the city during the peak hours of Sahar and Iftar to ensure convenience for citizens.