'Gas pressure machine' explosion kills one in New Karachi

A tragic incident unfolded when a ‘gas pressure machine’ installed in a house exploded in New Karachi area of Karachi city. As a result, one man was killed and six others were injured, while two houses and four shops were destroyed.

In Karachi, residents in areas with low gas pressure often use small fish aquarium compressors to increase Sui gas pressure, a dangerous practice that often leads to deadly incidents.

According to details, the incident occurred in Ayub Goth when a machine used to improve gas pressure exploded with a horrible sound that was heard far and wide. Several people were buried under the rubble and were later rescued by locals and rescue teams.

A shopkeeper died in the incident, and his body was also removed from the debris. The injured included family members and passersby.

The preliminary investigation report suggested that the incident occurred accidentally due to a machine installed in the house to increase the Sui pressure.

Police officials have stated that a motor used to increase the pressure of Sui gas had been recovered from the affected building.

Police suspect that the gas leaked from the motor filling the house and causing the explosion. At the time of the accident, labourers were residing in the building while the owners of the house were not present.

A house adjacent to the affected one was also damaged in the blast. Police and the bomb disposal squad have inspected the scene and launched an investigation.

Read Also: Gas container explosion claims five lives in Multan

At least five people were killed and 25 others were injured when a gas-filled container exploded in Multan.

As per details, the tragic incident occurred in Multan’s Fahad Town, where a fire broke out in a gas-filled container, resulting in the deaths of five individuals and injuring 25 others, including women and children.

The injured were immediately transported to Nishtar Hospital for medical treatment, while Rescue teams confirmed that several homes collapsed due to explosions following the fire.

The blaze has been brought under control, and cooling operations are ongoing with the assistance of 18 fire tenders, Rescue officials stated. Teams will remain at the site until the area is fully cleared.

The disaster also claimed the lives of over 20 livestock animals, officials reported.