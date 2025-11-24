Gas prices likely to drop in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has recommended a reduction in gas prices for gas companies, issuing its decision on the financial requirement petitions submitted by the utilities, ARY News reported.

According to OGRA, gas prices for consumers in Islamabad, Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are recommended to be lowered by around three percent, while prices for Sindh and Balochistan could be reduced by up to eight percent.

OGRA said that the suggested cut in gas prices was made in the interest of consumers and to maintain financial discipline within the sector.

Under the new determination, the average prescribed gas price for Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has been set at Rs 1,804.08 per MMBtu, while the average prescribed price for Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has been fixed at Rs 1,549.41 per MMBtu.

OGRA noted that the impact of Pakistan LNG’s deferred cargoes has been incorporated in favour of consumers, further contributing to lower gas prices. The authority also adjusted Rs 13.565 billion for SNGPL and Rs 47.315 billion for SSGC as part of its financial calculations.

The regulator has forwarded its decision to the federal government, which will take the final call on gas prices to be charged from consumers. OGRA clarified that until the government issues its direction, the existing gas prices will remain unchanged.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced the reopening of gas connections for domestic consumers all over Pakistan— a significant move aimed at addressing the country’s long-standing energy supply challenges.

PM Shehbaz Sharif, while addressing a ceremony, stated that during the PDM government in 2022, gas supply remained a significant challenge, but the current administration has worked diligently to improve the situation.

He further said that from today, new connections of high-quality RLNG (Re-Gasified Liquefied Natural Gas) are being issued to the public.

Highlighting his government’s efforts, the Prime Minister noted that the PDM government took concrete measures to strengthen the gas infrastructure to ensure sustainable energy delivery.